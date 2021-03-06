Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

