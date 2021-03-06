Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.