Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

