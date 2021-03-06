Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.
Shares of O opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
