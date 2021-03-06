Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of O opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

