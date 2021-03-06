Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.