Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.01 Million

Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report sales of $103.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the highest is $103.03 million. Rambus posted sales of $111.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $438.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $480.83 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $482.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,507,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.64. 1,425,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.