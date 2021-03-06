Raise Trading Up 46% This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Raise has traded 46% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $72,253.33 and $1,072.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.51 or 0.00750468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00031489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042384 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

