Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.71. 842,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 466,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

RDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.