RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.79 on Friday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RADCOM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

