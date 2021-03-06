QuarkChain (QKC) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $22.30 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

