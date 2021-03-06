Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne Sells 14,715 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,210,308.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Wayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95.

NYSE:PWR opened at $83.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

