Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Up 5.5%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.06 and last traded at $96.89. 791,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 571,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Qualys alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.