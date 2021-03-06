Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.53. Quadrise Fuels International plc has a one year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.24 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £32.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

