QS Investors LLC Purchases 29,583 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 578.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.78. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $161.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

