QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $262,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 225.8% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $129.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

