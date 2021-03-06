QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

STOR opened at $32.20 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

