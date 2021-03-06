QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1,222.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $103.75 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

