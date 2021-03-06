QS Investors LLC Acquires 87,647 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

