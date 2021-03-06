QS Investors LLC Acquires 4,880 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after buying an additional 847,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.