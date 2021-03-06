Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Issued By SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCXI. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $57.24 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

