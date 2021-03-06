Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Raised by Truist Securiti

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diodes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

DIOD stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 26,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $2,085,437.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,412 shares of company stock worth $14,481,826. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

