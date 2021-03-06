Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.85.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$108.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$108.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

