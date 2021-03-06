Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

GTLS stock opened at $147.31 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

