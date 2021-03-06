Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Venator Materials PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Venator Materials in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million.

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of VNTR opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

