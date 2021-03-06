Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

