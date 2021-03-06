Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Decreased by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

BJ opened at $39.10 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

