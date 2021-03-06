Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Nordstrom stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,912,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 908,758 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nordstrom by 868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

