Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.54. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

