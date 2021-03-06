Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

XRAY stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $61.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

