Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut by Analyst

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

AXSM opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after buying an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,329,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

