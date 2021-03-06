Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Silk Road Medical, Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Silk Road Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

SILK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 247.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,344.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after buying an additional 293,163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,164,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,910,892 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

