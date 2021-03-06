Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issued By William Blair

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

ICFI opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

