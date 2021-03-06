Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Issued By Piper Sandler

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.