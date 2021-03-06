PVH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the average volume of 1,950 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CL King downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Craig W. Rydin sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $945,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $3,800,485. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 825,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.