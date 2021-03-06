Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Update

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 353,100 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Shares of Purple Biotech stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.