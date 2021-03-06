PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.23. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,709. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

