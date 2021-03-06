Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

LUNG stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,532,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

