Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

