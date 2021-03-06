Prudential PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $56,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

CI stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

