Prudential PLC Sells 839,101 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 839,101 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $52,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

