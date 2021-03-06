Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068,751 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Amcor worth $54,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

