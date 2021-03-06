Prudential PLC Has $62.18 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $62,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 310,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 212,527 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

