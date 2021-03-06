Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

PFS traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.52. 689,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

