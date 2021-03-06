Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $854.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Prothena by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

