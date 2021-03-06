Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the January 28th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PROSF traded down $5.78 on Friday, reaching $114.97. 674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.41. Prosus has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

