Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

PB opened at $77.22 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

