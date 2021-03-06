ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.