ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €19.00 by Warburg Research

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.83 and a 200 day moving average of €12.73.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

