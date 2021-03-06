ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)’s stock price were up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 9,636,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 2,714,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

