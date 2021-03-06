ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $702,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.29. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

