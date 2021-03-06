ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 952 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $168,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CL King cut shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

